It would not be wrong to state that Indian captain Virat Kohli has failed as a batsman so far in the ongoing tour of New Zealand. Even in the first Test at Wellington, which India lost by 10 wickets, Kohli managed to register scores of 2 and 19 in the first and second innings respectively.

Moreover, his performances in the limited-overs segment of the tour were also not very impressive. Kohli registered scores of 45,11, 38 and 11 in the four T20Is he featured in. In the three-match ODI series, Virat managed to get 9, 15 and 51 in first, second and third ODI respectively. Given that Rohit Sharma was ruled out and Virat and Bumrah both had an ordinary series, it does not come as a surprise that India lost the ODI series T20I.

In as many as 9 innings (across formats) in the series so far, Virat has just 201 runs against his name.

Post India’s 10-wicket defeat in the Wellington Test in just the fourth day of the match, a Twitter user criticised that Indian skipper for his performance in the ongoing tour. He even went on to label him “over-rated”.

“19, 2, 9, 15, 51, 11, 38, 11, 45 – Virat Kohli’s scores in New Zealand series 2020 (all 3 formats). #Cricket

Inns – 9

Runs – 201

Ave – 22.33

50 – 1

*Steve Smith, Babar Azam & Kane Williamson top three all format batsmen and score in all conditions. Kohli over-rated,” the user posted on Twitter.

Overrated 😏 are you just looking for people to hit up your timeline 🤷🏾‍♂️ one bad tour & people coming for the great man 👎🏿 https://t.co/xbUdXejnV1 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 23, 2020

However, former England seamer Alex Tudor was quick to defend Kohli and even described him as “the great man”.

“Overrated are you just looking for people to hit up your timeline one bad tour & people coming for the great man,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had warned his players of the perils of being too cautious in overseas conditions.

“I think the language we use as a batting unit, that has to be correct. I don’t think being cautious or wary will help because you might stop playing your shots,” Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI.

“You will start doubting that if even singles are not coming in those conditions, what will you do? You are just waiting for when that good ball will come and you will be dismissed. (If) you have that acceptance that it’s ok if you are out to a good ball, at least I don’t think that way,” he had added.