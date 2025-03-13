Former Aussie leggie MacGill found guilty of facilitating drug deal

Former Australian leg-spinner Stuart MacGill has been found guilty of facilitating a drug deal between his brother-in-law and a dealer, with the Sydney District Court jury rejecting his claims of merely introducing the two parties.

The 54-year-old was, however, acquitted of a more serious charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug but convicted on a lesser count of participation in the transaction, according to the verdict that came after an eight-day trial in the New South Wales District Court.

The jury heard that the illicit exchange of Aus$330,000 for a kilogramme of cocaine was struck between MacGill’s regular drug dealer and the former cricketer’s brother-in-law Marino Sotiropoulos.

According to Australian media reports, MacGill facilitated the meeting under his restaurant on Sydney’s north shore, where the deal was allegedly set up. Prosecutors argued the deal could not have occurred without MacGill’s prior involvement. His sentencing hearing was adjourned for eight weeks.

The case dates back to April 2021, a period that also saw MacGill claim he was kidnapped and assaulted, allegedly due to the fallout from the drug deal.

MacGill, whose 44-Test career, though distinguished, was often overshadowed by legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne. MacGill amassed 208 wickets in his Test career spanning between 1998 and 2008, but post-retirement his life has been marred by legal troubles and personal controversies.