‘Own everything you experience’: Hrithik Roshan to Aryan Khan

Actor Hrithik Roshan penned an emotional note for popular actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Thursday from his Instagram account.

Aryan Khan along with seven others was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case on Sunday.

Roshan, who has been a good friend of Shah Rukh posted an open letter addressed to Aryan.

“My dear Aryan, life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great because it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now,” Roshan wrote.

The 47-year-old actor said Aryan should hold on to all his emotions–anger, confusion, helplessness–and allow himself to just be.

“The very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff…The kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough…”

“Mistakes, failings, victories, success… They’re all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all,” he added.

The “War” star, himself a father of two, said he has known Aryan as a “kid and as a man”.

Roshan wrote that Aryan should “own” everything he experiences.

“They’re your gifts. Trust me. In a time when you connect the dots… I promise you, it’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your tomorrow.

“And tomorrow is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go through the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light within. It’s always there. Love you man,” he added.

Earlier this week, the NCB had told the court that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

Aryan’s lawyer had claimed drugs were not recovered from the possession of his client.