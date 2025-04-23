Football: Real Madrid’s domestic glory depends on beating Barcelona, says Ancelotti

With Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League elimination, their entire season depends on domestic success. With a four-point gap in the La Liga and a date in the Copa Del Rey final set, head coach Carlo Ancelotti believes their success depends on beating arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

Madrid will take on Barcelona on Sunday (IST) in the final of Spain’s Cup competition before travelling to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys to take on the Catalonians in a reverse La Liga fixture. Hansi Flick’s men have had Real Madrid’s number this season having beaten them 4-0 and 5-2 in La Liga and the final of the Super Copa de Espana respectively.

“The two titles we have at stake, not counting the Club World Cup, depend on beating Barcelona. That’s the only question mark we have at the moment. If we want to win both competitions, we have to win these two games.

“We’ll have to start well in the next game and focus on the Cup final. We’re confident we can do it and achieve it. Obviously, we have to change something in this regard, and we’re going to change something,” said Ancelotti in the press conference previewing their game against Getafe on Thursday (IST).

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding Ancelotti’s future at the club with reports suggesting Madrid are now planning for a future without the Italian, with Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp rumoured to be the front runners. Ancelotti is also being considered by the Brazilian national team after they sacked Dorival Jr.

When asked if winning the La Liga and Copa del Rey could help him continue his current capacity, he replied, “In football, anything is possible. I’m not surprised by anything, so anything can happen.”

“I don’t have any grudges against anyone or anything. I love this bench. I loved the first stage, and I’m loving this second one. I’d like this to continue as long as possible. If one day it ends, I’ll be grateful and I’ll take my hat off to this club, nothing else,” Ancelotti added.