In the wake of the novel coronavirus, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi on Saturday asserted that following the instructions of both health organizations and public authorities is the only way to combat the pandemic effectively.

The Argentine also advised everybody to be responsible and stay at home.

“Health must always come first. It is an exceptional moment and you must follow the instructions of both health organizations and public authorities. Only in this way can we combat it effectively,” said Messi in an Instagram post in Spanish.

“It is the time to be responsible and stay at home. Hopefully, we can turn this situation around as soon as possible,” he added.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared the virus a pandemic, which has claimed more than 5,839 lives and has infected over 156,790 people.

The WHO has now declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of world combined, apart from China.