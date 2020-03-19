In a crucial time when the coronavirus is expanding its hold over India with the infected ones in the country rising to 174, legendary India tennis player Leander Paes advised people to follow the guidelines set by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India.

Meanwhile, he also asked people not to panic and avoid fake news.

“We currently face a big battle against an opponent that is spreading its reach across the globe. At times like this, it’s most important that we each play our part in the community and ensure we contribute to a healthy society,” said Paes on Twitter.

“It is important that we follow guidelines set by @WHO and the @MoHFW_INDIA, not panic, and not fall into the trap of, or spread fake news. It is also important that we help educate the people around us, like our house help, who might not have access to information as easily,” he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Paes advised people to turn off the taps after washing their hands to ensure the water doesn’t get wasted.

“Currently one of the best things to do is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, so that we prevent the spread of COVID-19. And don’t forget to turn off the taps while washing so you save water as well,” the legend said, adding, “Wishing all of you and your loved ones the best of health. Let’s be responsible citizens, and beat this together. Lots of love, Leander.”