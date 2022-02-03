‘I am doing fine’: Dhawan thankful for love after testing positive for Covid-19

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who tested positive for Covid-19, on Thursday said he is doing well and thanked his fans for the well wishes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday added batter Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including four players — Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini (standby) — tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Ahmedabad.

Dhawan took to Twitter and thanked his fans. “Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way,” said Dhawan.

The members of the India squad were asked to report in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the series against the West Indies. They were also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before travelling to Ahmedabad.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for Covid-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing,” the BCCI said.

Notably, all the members of the Indian team were asked to undergo RT-PCR tests at home and were allowed to travel to Ahmedabad only after they returned a negative result.

Vice-captain KL Rahul will not be part of the squad for the first ODI but will be available for the remainder of the series against the West Indies, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.