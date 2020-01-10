The final round of the Indian Women’s League 2019-20 is set to be played in Bengaluru between January 24 and February 14 with 12 teams from Manipur, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, and the Rest of India zones.

The top-division league of women’s professional football in India, this is the fourth edition of the Indian Women’s League. The 12 teams which will feature in the final round have made it to Bengaluru after a rigorous set of zonal qualifiers which were held on a pan Indian basis.

The first match of the final round will see Kiskstart FC of Karnataka taking on Manipur’s Krypsha FC at 12 PM. All the matches will have afternoon and 3 PM start for the convenience of the players.

“We are delighted to announce the kick-off of the 4th edition of the Hero Indian Women’s League from January 23. The Hero IWL is the perfect platform for all players to make an impact and earn themselves a berth in the Senior National Team,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary Mr. Kaushal Das was quoted as saying on the official website of Indian football.

“The Hero IWL has a pan Indian presence and will also encourage budding footballers to pursue the sport in their respective regions. I wish luck to all the participating teams,” the General Secretary added.

The Indian Women’s League has produced many new talents as players like Ritu Rani, Karishma Shirvoikar, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi made it to the national team after performing for their clubs in the last season.

“The Hero IWL has grown in stature over the years. We saw quality football being played last season. I’m sure the upcoming campaign will also have a lot of surprises in store for us,” Indian senior women’s team head coach Maymol Rocky said.

“We spotted a lot of talented young players in the league last season, some of whom went on to make it to the National Team. It is always encouraging when domestic leagues act as a launchpad for players to get to International football,” Maymol further said.