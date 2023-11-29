FIH appoints Event Safeguarding Officers for the upcoming Junior World Cups

In a groundbreaking move to enhance the safety and well-being of athletes, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday announced onsite Event Safeguarding Officers for the Junior World Cups.

This pioneering move, a first in the history of FIH events, aims to create a secure and nurturing environment for young hockey talents as they showcase their skills on the global stage.

The Event Safeguarding Officers will act as a vital link between the participants, the host national associations and the FIH, offering a confidential platform for athletes to voice concerns and seek guidance. Their presence will contribute to creating an atmosphere where athletes feel supported and protected, enabling them to focus on performing at their peak levels on the field.

The FIH Hockey Junior World Cups will witness the appointment of dedicated Event Safeguarding Officers in Santiago, Chile, for the women’s competition, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the men’s tournament. These officers will play a pivotal role in ensuring the highest standards of safety, well-being, and protection for all participating athletes.

The introduction of Event Safeguarding Officers ,ahead of the World cups, marks a significant milestone in the FIH’s journey towards ensuring the holistic development and safety of young athletes. This progressive step reaffirms the commitment to building a future where the joy of the game is accompanied by an unwavering dedication to the well-being of its participants.

The primary responsibility of the Event Safeguarding Officer will extend beyond merely responding to safeguarding concerns that may arise during the event. With a proactive approach, these officers will spearhead initiatives to raise awareness of safeguarding issues within the hockey community. By providing prevention and educational tools to teams and athletes, the FIH aims to instill a culture of safety and respect at the grassroots level.

“We believe that fostering a safe environment is not just a responsibility but a commitment to the well-being of our athletes,” explained FIH President Tayyab Ikram, emphasizing the federation’s dedication to prioritizing athlete safety. “In collaboration with its member national associations, local authorities, sports organizations, and educational institutions, FIH is committed to building a comprehensive framework that addresses safeguarding concerns at the grassroots level.

By integrating this initiative into its flagship Junior World Cup events, FIH aims to set a precedent for its future events.” He said in a statement relased by the FIH from Lausanne, Switzerland