FIFA “The Best” award winners

A century ago, Argentina was a model for development - it was ranked among the ten richest countries in the world, after Australia, Britain and the USA, but ahead of France, Germany and Italy. Its per capita income was 92 per cent of the average of the 16 richest economies. Indeed, the Nobel laureate economist Simon Kuznets who gave us the method for measuring GDP had remarked: "There are four kinds of countries in the world: developed countries, undeveloped countries, Japan and Argentina"