The chairman of FIFA’s medical committee has expressed concern over the desperation to resume football leagues and competition across the globe and suggested letting go of the ongoing season to plan for a good start of the next season.

Speculations are doing the round that English Premier League and Bundesliga in England and Germany respectively could resume behind closed doors, while Serie A in Italy is likely to make a return in August.

However, Dutch football chiefs have already abandoned this season’s Eredivisie, with no promotion or relegation. France’s Ligue 1 was also put into doubts after the French Prime Minister abandoned major sporting fixtures in the country till the end of the summer.

“My proposal is if it is possible, avoid playing competitive football in the coming weeks. Try to be prepared for the start of good competition next season,” Michel D’Hooghe, head of the medical panel of football’s global governing body told the BBC on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the sporting calendars across the world with football being the worst-hit. All major leagues and tournaments across the world, including the UEFA Champions League, have come to a standstill.

The Euro 2020 and the Copa America 2020, which were scheduled to be played in this year’s summer, have now been postponed due to the global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus which has already affected over three million people and killed more than 217 thousand people.

Meanwhile, the ongoing situation caused by the novel coronavirus forced football’s international governing body to postpone the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which was supposed to be held in India in November.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had also said that it was not worth putting any human life at risk by restarting football leagues and competitions around the world amid the global pandemic of novel coronavirus.