Fielding coach Dilip to rejoin national team ahead of England tour

Fielding coach T Dilip is set to rejoin the Indian team ahead of the gruelling five-Test series against England, starting June 20. It has been learnt that the Hyderabad-based coach will be handed a one-year contract extension.

Dilip, who was part of former head coach Rahul Dravid’s set-up, and also continued as part of Gautam Gambhir’s support staff, is widely respected within the Indian dressing room for his methodical approach and his focus on game-specific drills. However, following a postmortem of the forgettable Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, the BCCI decided to show the door to a few members of the support staff, including Dilip and batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

According to multiple reports, several senior players, including former Test captain Rohit Sharma, advocated for Dilip’s return, emphasising his familiarity with the team that’s set to undergo a massive transitional phase after the recent retirements of three stalwarts, including Rohit.

While Nayar moved on and resumed his role with IPL defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Dilip’s case could be seen as a stabilising move for a team that’s undergoing a significant transition period, with not just Rohit but Virat Kohli also calling time on his Test career earlier this month. Additionally, the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin last December, has left the Indian team without much experience ahead of a crucial series, that marks the start of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Ryan ten Doeschate, who was tipped to step in as fielding coach, will now continue in his role as assistant coach. This allows Dilip to retain his familiar position.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the India A team, along with a few members of the Test squad, has arrived in England. Akash Deep, who was part of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise, is expected to join the squad within the next couple of days, to prepare for the first unofficial Test against England Lions, scheduled from May 30 to June 2 in Canterbury.

The main Indian Test squad is set to depart from Mumbai on June 6.