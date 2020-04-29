As the coronavirus pandemic is thriving at the rate of knots, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Tuesday has extended the shutdown period for Formula 1 drivers from 35 to 63 consecutive days.

The shutdown means departments such as design, research and development, production and build must down tools.

“Fifty days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects,” the body said as quoted by AFP.

The deadly coronavirus has so far claimed more than 2 lakh lives and has infected over 31 lakh. In such a crisis, the chances of commencement of F1 seems bleak.

In a recent development, former Pirelli boss Paul Hembery has criticised F1’s “reckless” plan to get racing even as the world continues to fight the pandemic.

Notably, with the support of F1, in coordination with the Australian government, Red Bull is striving to get the race weekends organised behind closed doors at the Red Bull Ring.

Earlier, F1 CEO Chase Carey clearly emphasised that he is looking to organise a total of 15-18 races in the calendar year of 2020. However, former Pirelli chief Hembery stated that doing such an arrangement would be “reckless.”