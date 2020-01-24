Cementing his place at the number 4 spot of Indian batting lineup, Shreyas Iyer said on Friday it feels good to finish the match.

Iyer on Friday smashed an unbeaten 29-ball 58 in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand to help India chase down a target of 204 runs with six wickets in hand and as many balls to spare.

After India lost skipper Virat Kohli (45) and KL Rahul (56) within a gap of 6 runs, the Mumbaikar joined hands with Shivam Dubey first (9) and then with Manish Pandey (14 not out) to take India home with ease. He put the final nail in New Zealand’s coffin with a six.

“It feels good to finish the match and that too by hitting a six,” Iyer said in a chat with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV as quoted by IANS.

“We needed one important partnership, ground was small and in four overs 50 can also be made on this ground, so we decided one boundary an over and then bowler also comes under pressure,” Iyer said of his and Pandey’s mindset during the chase.

“When you hit a six to finish a match, the feeling is special. My aim is to always finish games whatever time I spend on the pitch. We have players like Virat bhai, Rohit bhai who finish games and staying with them helps you learn,” he added.