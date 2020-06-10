They may have one of the fiercest rivalries on the tennis court but when it comes to inspiring kids, one cannot think of better role models than legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

On Tuesday, Nadal and Federer sprung a special surprise on 34 Rafa Nadal International School students at their graduation.

In his specially recorded video message, Federer congratulated all the graduates and wished them luck for the future.

“Never forget to have fun. I think that’s the most important and that’s what has separated maybe Rafa and myself, that we never lost our passion for what we are doing every single day,” the Swiss legend told the students.

“There are going to be rainy days, it’s going to be tough (some) days, but there is always a silver lining. There is always going to be the sun that’s going to come back around. Just make sure you keep on working really hard.”

“I’m sure you had a great learning experience at the Academy in school. But also away (from the classroom), I hope you learned from Rafa. He is a champion in so many ways. He is very humble,” Federer said as per the ATP Tour website.

“Always remember to be kind. Remember to be kind to others. You are only as strong as your team and I hope you go on and have a successful and a wonderful career in whatever you are doing, and when you look back at these days in the Academy, (you remember them) as some of the best days of your life.”

Meanwhile, Nadal complimented the students’ efforts during the tough times amid the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them to pursue their dreams.

“We have been through very difficult and complicated times. I hope it has been a period of learning for all of you. Life, most of the time, is not easy. Hopefully this period of time has helped you to gain strength and experience for the challenges you may face in the future,” the Spaniard said.

“We can learn from all of this that we need to be surrounded by good people, those who give us positive things so that life is more positive. It is vital to make the right decisions at key times in our lives.”