Fantasy11 Team NZ vs IND– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Third T20I New Zealand vs India Seddon Park, Hamilton: After winning the first two matches, India are on the brink of sealing the five-match series. And in case, the Kiwis want to give the visitors an anticlimax, they have to punch above their weights. However, it is worth mentioning that New Zealand have lost just two of their 9 T20Is played at the venue. But keeping in mind the form of the Men in Blue, the hosts have to fight neck and neck in order to keep the series alive.

Wicketkeeping: India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is undoubtedly in the form of his life. After impressing with his glovework, the right-hander played a quickfire 56 off 27 in the first T20I and a match-winning 57 not out in the second. He will easily drub Tim Seifert for the role.

Batting: The potential of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli makes them the undisputed kings of the Fantasy XI team. But the prowess of in-form Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill will also be given equal weightage.

Bowling: Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is definitely going to make it to the final XI. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami’s comeback in the second T20I suggests that he will join Bumrah into the attack. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal will spin the web around the batsmen.

All-Rounder: Shivam Dube and Mitchell Santner will fill the places of all-rounders.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner/ Daryl Mitchell

SQUADS —

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell