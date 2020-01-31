Fantasy11 Team NZ vs IND– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Fourth T20I New Zealand vs India at Sky Stadium, Wellington: After clinching the five-match series in the first three matches, India are definitely going to check their bench strength and will give some unplayed players chances to get familiar with the conditions of New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking for a consolatory win. Keeping the poor form of their pacers in mind, the hosts may also make some changes into the squad.

Wicketkeeping: India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is undoubtedly in the form of his life. Along with his impressing his glovework, the right-hander played a quickfire 56 off 27 in the first T20I and a match-winning 57 not out in the second. In the third match, he played a handy knock of 27 to set the tone for India in the first innings. He will easily drub Tim Seifert for the role.

Batting: The potential of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli makes them the undisputed kings of the Fantasy XI team. But the prowess of in-form Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill will also be given equal weightage.

Bowling: Keeping the upcoming ODI series in mind, Kohli is likely to rest Jasprit Bumrah. This suggests that Mohammed Shami will have raw pacer Navdeep Saini with him in the attack.

All-Rounder: Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will fill the places of all-rounders.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Daryl Mitchell

SQUADS —

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner