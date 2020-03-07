Fantasy11 Team INDW vs AUSW– Cricket Predictions Tips For Sunday’s Women’s T20 World Cup Final MCG:

Fantasy11 Tips and Tricks

India face Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Sunday at MCG.

The Women in Blue, who ended Group A as table-toppers, won all their 4 league matches. Australia, meanwhile, had won 3 out of 4 matches in the group. Their only loss came against India.

Wicketkeeping: Alyssa Healy of Australia is at the fifth position in the list of top run-getters. She has scored 161 runs in 5 innings. Taniya Bhatia, meanwhile, has scored only 25 runs in 2 innings and stays far behind Healy.

Batting: The ongoing form of Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning makes them the undisputed queens. Ashleigh Gardner also joins them in the squad.

Bowling: The combination of Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Jess Jonassen is potent enough to defend any target.

All-Rounder: Deepti Sharma, who has been decent with her performance joins the list as the only all-rounder.

My Dream XI Team: Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen

Probable Playing XIs:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Meg Lanning (captain), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham

SQUADS:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh

Australia: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland