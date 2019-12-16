During India’s first ODI against the West Indies in Chennai on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja was given run-out in a bizarre fashion which fumed the cricket fans as they lashed out at the umpires for the blunder.

The incident took place in the 48th over of India’s innings, when Jadeja went for a quick single but the fielder affected a direct hit at the non-striker’s end.

On-ground umpire Shaun George did not give out though Jadeja was short of the crease. The umpire then went upstairs after the run-out was shown on the big screen and that raised question on the timing of the referral upstairs after the ball was dead.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard came up to umpire George as did all-rounder Roston Chase, who had casually appealed after seeing the replays.

The third umpire ruled Jadeja run-out as India captain Virat Kohli was seen walking towards the field angrily.

After the incident, the fans on the social media lashed out at the umpires for making a decision after the ball was dead.

Here are the tweets:

@ICC What is the procedure to apply umpire post ? Shocked why main umpire didn’t went to 3rd umpire ! @BCCI please help me 🙄 ! #Jadeja #Umpire #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/6rjQvcLkpT — Safi Pollathavan (@iam_safikur) December 15, 2019