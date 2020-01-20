Within a month of Sourav Ganguly becoming the BCCI President, the new chief had to face criticism as the T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled as the ground staff failed to make the ground ready for the match even though after a short downpour.

Less than a couple of weeks later, BCCI and it’s chief have again had to face criticism since they were apparently not able to make international standard arrangements for an International fixture in Rajkot.

Notably, fans were not impressed after Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday, posted a clip on social media in which four women were working on the pitch for the second ODI between India and Australia. The women were seen cleaning the pitch with brushes while kneeling down on the pitch.

Even in Guwahati, the ground staff were spotted using hairdryers and even steam-irons to get the pitch match-ready,

The recent incident has yet again not gone down too well with the fans and slammed Ganguly and the Indian board for their poor management.