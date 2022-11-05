In Melbourne, supporters of Indian star batsman Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday and wished him luck in his quest to win the current T20 World Cup.

The Indian supporters who were in Melbourne gathered together to wish the 34-year-old former skipper a happy birthday. With rousing cries of “hip hop hurray!” from the audience, Virat’s fans even cut a cake with his name on it. The Indian star has been in excellent form at the current T20 World Cup.

For both his batting prowess and for being an absolute gem of a guy, Virat is adored by fans all around the world. Many people around the world are inspired by his never-say-die attitude.

When virat was the red ball captain of the team, India achieved many milestone under his leadership, that shows the passion that Virat exudes for Test cricket. He has been instrumental in the team’s victories in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

The team won the Border Gavaskar trophy twice in Australia in the year 2018-19 and 2020-21. Under his leadership, the team also made it to the finals of the first-ever ICC World Test Championship in England.

Cricketer #ViratKohli turns 34 today. Visuals from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. pic.twitter.com/k1T5nF9KLS — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Touted as a modern-day great in cricket, Virat has cricket stats that players dream of. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket with 24350 runs from 477 matches.

The batter also is joint-second with Ricky Ponting to score the most number of international hundreds with 71 centuries to his name, only behind cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

He is India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins from 68 matches and also holds the record for the most number of runs in T20Is with 3932 runs in 105 innings and became the highest run scorer in T20 World Cups, going past Mahela Jayawardene’s tally of 1016 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Virat has also attained some championship gold along with his team, winning the Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

India will face Zimbabwe on November 6 in their final Super-12 encounter of group 2 and will look to win the match to top the group 2 table and cement a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

(inputs from ANI)