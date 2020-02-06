Tottenham on Wednesday inched past Southampton 3-2 in the fourth round of FA Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The teams had to square off in a rematch after their initial fourth-round encounter on January 25 had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tottenham drew the first blood in the 12th minute when a shot by French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele ricocheted off defender Jack Stephens and travelled out of the reach of net minder Angus Gunn and into the goal. Soon, Shane Long equalised scores in the 34th minute when a poor block by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris set up the Southampton striker for a short-range finish.

Despite several attempts from both the sides, the first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

The visitors got in the driving seat again when Danny Ings scored on a curving strike just inside the post in the 72nd minute but within 6 minutes, Lucas Moura scored the equaliser.

When it seemed that the match would certainly end in a draw, Son was brought down in the area by the Saints’ net minder in the 86th minute. And the South Korean himself took the 12-yard kick in the very next minute to score the winner.

Tottenham will next square off at home in the first week of March against Norwich City in the fifth round (round of 16) of this annual English knockout football competition.

Matches in that round will not be replayed, so if the Spurs-Norwich contest is tied at the end of regulation extra time, penalties will determine who reaches the quarterfinals.

(With inputs from IANS)