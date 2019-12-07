Former Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva is training alone as he seeks to kick-start his career at a new club.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is a free agent after parting ways with the Spanish giants by mutual consent in September. He said that three months away from the game has left him pining for a return to the pitch, either in Brazil or abroad, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It’s hard to say if I have a preference but what I can say is that I’m very motivated to have a great year,” he told Globo Esporte. “Of course my aim is to play at big clubs, as it has always been in my career, so I’m going to wait and see so that I can make the right decision.”

Having helped Cruzeiro win back-to-back Brazilian Serie A titles in 2013 and 2014, Silva was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015. He made eight appearances for Los Blancos before being loaned out to Marseille.

Silva was due to move to Sporting Lisbon in July 2016 but a deal fell through when a routine medical exam detected a heart problem.

After more than six months on the sidelines and having been cleared of any serious health concerns, he rejoined Cruzeiro on loan and helped the club win consecutive Copa do Brasil titles in 2017 and 2018.