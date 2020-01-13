Evin Lewis smashed 102 runs in the third and final ODI against Ireland as West Indies registered a five-wicket win (DLS method) to clinch the series 3-0.

The southpaw was declared the Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series. He scored a total of 208 runs at an average of 104 in the three ODIs.

On Sunday, it was Lewis’ third ton in the format as Windies chased down the revised target of 197 runs to win with 64 balls to spare at the Grenada National Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Hayden Walsh with his figures of 4 for 36 ran through the batting lineup of Ireland, proving captain Kieron Pollard’s decision to bowl right. He extracted generous turn from the slow surface and was the perfect fillip after fast bowler Oshane Thomas rocked the top order with a fiery spell of 3 for 41 as the visitors managed 203 before being bowled out.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie was the only standout batsman for the visitors who managed to tackle the Windies bowlers and played a gutsy knock of 71 off 93 balls.

West Indies didn’t have that smooth a start to their chase as Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris were dismissed early for six apiece. However, opener Lewis’ century was well enough to take Windies home as a brief rain delay slightly reduced the target.

The two teams will now face each other in the first of the three T20Is starting Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Ireland 203 all out (Andrew Balbirnie 71; Hayden Walsh 4 for 36) West Indies 199 for 5 (Evin Lewis 103; Andy McBrine 2 for 50)