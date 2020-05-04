Former Liverpool defender Fabio Aurelio has said even if the Reds are not officially declared the champions in case the Premier League gets cancelled, everybody knows the title belongs to them.

The coronavirus crisis has put a halt on the English football since March 13 and the chances of resumption anytime soon seem bleak.

Liverpool currently have a 25 point lead at the top in the Premier League standings with 9 matches still to be played. This in effect means that a couple of more wins would seal the title for them.

As per local media reports Liverpool would be crowned Premier League title if the season cannot be completed.

“Even if the title is not officially recognised, everyone knows that the title belongs to Liverpool,” 40-year-old Aurelio said in an interview with the Globo Esporte news portal on Sunday as quoted by IANS.

Aurelio, who is now a player agent after retiring from football in 2013, lauded manager Jurgen Klopp, under whose leadership Liverpool have played good football.

“It’s amazing how much the team has progressed under him,” Aurelio said. “It was already a club recognised around the world, but Klopp brought a new identity.”

Despite the coronavirus crisis in the world, including Britain, the English Premier League clubs on Friday last week once again expressed their desire to finish the 2019/20 season subject to restrictions being lifted in the country.

Prior to this, Klopp had insisted that whenever the season resumes, the Reds wouldn’t change their approach towards the game.