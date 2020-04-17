India speedster Mohammed Shami has revealed the strategy to get his national team captain Virat Kohl – regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of this generation – out , saying that he has learnt about Kohli’s strength and weakness.

“There are a lot of things that come with playing and spending quality time with another player. You not only come to know of his strengths, but also of his weaknesses. As a bowler, you need to keep working on the weak zones,” Shami was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

“There is no denying the fact that he is the best in the business, but even the best has those little flaws which you can work on. You just need to pick on one factor and focus on that.

“Say for example, which has been the area that has troubled a batsman in recent times? You then work on that. I have dismissed him quite a few times (in the IPL) and without getting into much details, I will say you have to just work on the weak zone,” Shami further revealed.

Earlier, yesteryear’s speedster Shoaib Akhtar had also given the bowlers a hint to get Kohli back into the pavilion before he wreaks havoc. He revealed that taking the ball away from the right-hander would be key to succeed against him.

Speaking in a live session on Instagram with a Pakistani host, Akhtar said, “If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up and shape it away from him in order to make him drive.”

“If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out,” he further added.