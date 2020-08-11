Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked for improvement from his team after their narrow 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the quarterfinals of the ongoing UEFA Europa League on Monday.

After struggling throughout the 90 minutes of play to see the back of the net, United could defeat Copenhagen’s Swedish goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnson only once and that too from the 12 yards spot in extra time. United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes was the only name on the scoresheet.

“We had to be disciplined, we had to be patient and, in the end, that patience worked for us. We created enough chances to win the game,” Solskjaer told UEFA.com at the end of the match.

“We hit the post a few times and were unlucky with a couple of VAR (reviews). They were the right decisions, but we could have been better with the timing of our runs and stuff,” he added.

Solskjaer also admitted that the United players made it hard for themselves by not being more ruthless in front of the goal. He, however, heaped praises on the opposition goalkeeper, who arguably had one of the best nights of his career.

“We need to improve on many aspects. But if you create as many chances as we did today, we’d like to be more clinical and efficient and score when we have them,” the Norwegian said.

“Even though we did create some fantastic opportunities, sometimes it looked like the boys wanted to walk the ball over the line. But there are always some defenders there and a keeper, who today was probably man of the match.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will now play the winner of the quarterfinal between Spanish team Sevilla and English side Wolves in the semifinals.