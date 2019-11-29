Eintracht Frankfurt rallied with two second-half goals to beat Arsenal 2-1 in a Group F match of the ongoing Europa League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Daichi Kamada scored a brace for the visitors after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead in the stoppage time of the first half.

The loss on Thursday also extended the winless streak of the Gunners to seven matches across all competitions, their worst run since 1992. It has also pushed Unai Emery further down the corner amidst rumours that he will be sacked anytime soon.

The hosts were the dominant force on the night with more shots on target and pass accuracy and took a deserving lead in the dying minutes of the first half.

Gabriel Martinelli delivered a low cross into the six-yard box which was intelligently left by Bukayo Saka for Aubameyang to send it to the back of the net.

10 minutes into the second half, Kamada equalised with a low shot inside the far post and gave his team the lead in another 10 minutes.

A Youthful Manchester United team also tarnished a first-half one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Astana in their Group L match.

Jesse Lingard, who was also making his debut as the United captain, opened the scoring for the night with a low shot from outside the area.

Dmitri Shomoko equalised for the home team in the 55th minute for the Red Devils to concede their first goal of this season’s Europa League.

Di’Shon Bernard, who was making his senior debut, failed to clear a delivery from his own box before it took a deflection to end into his own net for Astana to take the lead and eventually win the game.

In a Group K encounter, Wolves and Braga played an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Braga Municipal Stadium. After the home team scored the opener, Wolves had taken a 3-1 lead inside the first 30 minutes of the game. However, Braga scored two second-half goals to end the game on equal terms.