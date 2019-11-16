By confirming their spot in next year’s UEFA Euro 2020, Finland, on Friday, qualified for their first major tournament in their country’s football history.

They defeated Liechtenstein 3-0 in the ongoing qualifiers. Noriwch City forward Teemu Pukki scored a brace while James Tuominen scored one to send the crowd in Helsinki into a frenzy.

Tuominen opened the scoring for the hosts when he found the back of the net in the 21st minute. Pukki extended the lead by a penalty which the home team had earned after Pyry Soiri was hacked inside the box by Livio Meier.

Pukki sealed Finland’s spot in next year’s marquee event with a brilliant individual effort in the 75th minute as they finished second in Group J behind Italy.

The final whistle at the Sonera Stadium brought ecstatic scenes and jubilation all around as the crowd took to the pitch to celebrate with the players.

Sweden qualify

Sweden made it to their sixth straight European finals after beating Romania 2-0, and also eliminating their hopes of direct qualification in the process, at the National Arena in the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

First-half goals from Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison helped the visitors take the second spot in Group F behind the winners Spain.

After Berg had headed in an inviting cross from Emil Forsberg in the 18th minute, Quaison extended the lead 16 minutes later.

Italy creates record

Italy, on the other hand, registered a record-breaking 10th straight win as they humbled Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0.

Having been placed fifth in the group Bosnia have no direct chance to qualify for the next year’s finals.

However, courtesy of their top-of-the-group finish in UEFA Nations League, they will be playing in the playoffs alongside 15 other teams for the last four spots in Euro 2020.