Aaron Ramsey scored a brace as Wales defeated Hungary 2-0 in the ongoing Euro 2020 Qualifiers to qualify for the next year’s marquee event.

Belgium and Germany, on the other hand, thrashed their opponents Cyprus and Northern Ireland, respectively, by an identical margin of 6-1.

Ramsey scored in either side of the break at the Cardiff City Stadium to help the Ryan Giggs-managed team overtake Hungary for the second spot in Group E behind Croatia.

The Juventus midfielder opened the scoring when he found Gareth Bale’s delivery in the 15th minute. The next was netted when he controlled Kieffer Moore’s knockdown to smash the ball from a close range within just two minutes after the break.

The Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was also a standout player for his team. He produced an incredible double save off Dominik Szoboszlai and Roland Sallai in the dying minutes of the first half to keep the score level.

Belgium, who are one of the major title contenders for the UEFA Euro 2020, maintained their winning streak and made perfect 10 wins from 10 matches after humiliating Cyprus at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Crystal Palace forward Christian Beneteke netted Belgium’s first goal and the equaliser in the 16th minute after Cyprus scored the opener of the night in 14th minute. He completed his brace in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruynne scored a double in 35th and 41st minute and Yannick Carasco netted another for Belgium to make the scoreline 4-1 during the break.

🇧🇪 De Bruyne ⚽️⚽️🅰️ Favourite midfielder to watch in Europe?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Mg3dWY7fBL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 19, 2019

Before Benteke scored his second of the day, an own-goal from Cyprus’ Kypros Christoforou in the 51st minute had already extended Belgium’s lead to 5-1.

Germany, too, had a similar kind of fate as they conceded the opening goal before putting in six into their opponents’ net. Serge Gnabry was the star of the night with his hat-trick at the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt.

After Northern Ireland took the lead in the seventh minute, Gnabry equalised for the home team in 19th minute. Leon Goretzka extended the lead to 2-1 for the Germans before the break.

Gnabry saw the back of the net in the opening minutes of the second half and then again in the 60th to complete his treble while Goretzka, too, netted another in the 73rd to score his brace.

Julian Brandt put the final nail in the coffin of Cyprus as Die Mannschaft finished as the winner of Group C.