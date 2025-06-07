Errol Musk backs Dream League of India, plays friendly tennis ball cricket match

In a moment that brought together the worlds of innovation and grassroots sports, Errol Musk, father of tech visionary Elon Musk, played a friendly game of tennis ball cricket during his visit to India.

Beyond the fun-filled, friendly game, Musk offered his strong support to the Dream League of India (DLI), a unique Tennis Cricket Ball League. Servotech Sports, in May 2025, launched the Dream League of India, a one-of-a-kind Tennis Cricket Ball League. Players featuring in the Dream League of India will get the chance to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

During his visit to India, Musk not only displayed his sporting side on the field but also expressed deep appreciation for the Dream League of India’s mission to nurture grassroots talent across the country, as per a press release from DLI and Servotech Sports.

Advertisement

Speaking about Errol Musk, Dream League of India, Rishabh Bhatia, Director, Servotech Sports, said, “We were thrilled to host Errol Musk. He not only participated in the game but also understood the spirit behind what we’re trying to build. He said that this kind of grassroots initiative is exactly what is needed to democratize sports and talent across the world. His words were inspiring for our entire team.”

Speaking about the same, Chetanya Nanda, Chief Strategist, Dream League of India, said, “Having someone like Mr. Errol Musk join hands with Servotech Sports and endorse the Dream League of India adds global attention to our efforts. With Servotech aligning itself with this visionary league, we are witnessing the confluence of tech innovation and grassroots sports.”

Servotech Sports aims to nurture the finest grassroots talent, with top performers earning the chance to represent tennis cricket ball team India internationally in tennis cricket. The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13-18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories.

Scouts will keep a close eye during the Dream League of India as the tournament will be played across the country and will form a basis for the selection of players to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup.

The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13-18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories. To play in the Dream League of India, player can register themselves on the league’s official website or Starzpit App for the nationwide open fair trials, conducted across multiple districts and centres under the supervision of over 1,500 certified coaches.

The core objective of the Dream League of India is to identify and nurture high-potential grassroots talent within the tennis cricket community. Top-performing players will gain exposure to national and potentially international opportunities through affiliations with the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF).