English star Ben Stokes unavailable for IPL 2024

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings has been dealt a mighty blow after England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing reasons of managing his workload and fitness.

The franchise, in a statement on their website, said they were “supportive of Ben in his decision”. The England Test captain triggered a bidding war at the IPL auction for the 2023 season.

Stokes, who was CSK’s most expensive buy ever in the auction ahead of the 2023 IPL season for Rs 16.25 crore (US$ 1.98 million approx. at the time), played just a couple of games through the season, scoring 15 runs and bowling a solitary over due to a left-knee injury that forced him to start the season as a specialist batter.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old had recently come out of ODI retirement to take part in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, and had blown hot and cold in the tournament, like his team as a whole. The English side finished seventh in the round-robin phase of the World Cup after managing to record only three wins.

Stokes had later revealed the need for going under the knife after the World Cup and his return to England colours will depend on the rehab.

The IPL has set November 26, as the deadline for franchises to announce their retentions and releases for the 2024 season. Accordingly, it will depend on the CSK management whether it wants to retain the Englishman or release him and utilize the whopping Rs 16.25 crore in the auction slated for December 19 in Dubai.

Gambhir rejoins KKR

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2012 and 2014, has rejoined the franchise as the team’s mentor ahead of the 2024 IPL.

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again,” he said.

Gambhir, who joined the KKR in 2011 was with the team till 2017 during which he guided the side to the IPL playoffs on five occasions (including the two years they won the tournament) and also reached the final of the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014.

In 2022, Gambhir was roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants, one of two new teams in the previous season of the IPL, before returning to the purple and gold brigade for the next edition.

Padikkal traded to LSG; Avesh moves to RR

Flamboyant opening batter Devdutt Padikkal is set to represent the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the next edition of the IPL after being traded off by Rajasthan Royals, who announced the swapping of pacer Avesh Khan in return.

Avesh, who is part of the India squad for the T20I series against Australia starting Thursday, was bought by LSG in the mega auction in 2022 for Rs 10 crore (US$ 1.2 million approx.). Royals, meanwhile paid Rs 7.75 crore (US$ 945,000 approx.) to acquire Padikkal. Both the players were retained by the respective franchises this year.