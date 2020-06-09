The English Premier League is likely to use fake crowd noise to give the fans watching on TV or streaming online an entertaining experience when England’s top-flight football returns to empty stadiums after a suspension of more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sounds to be used have been provided by EA Sports which they have been using on different versions of FIFA and other football-related video games.

One of the officials Premier League broadcasters, Sky Sports, wrote, “In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart.”

Other than the fake crowd noises, the Premier League had earlier informed that it was working with more technologies to engage fans to a greater extent.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were believed to mulling “multiple” options to have fans at the Emirates Stadium and one of them could be having virtual fans via Zoom. “We’re exploring multiple ways to bring fans into the stadium ‘virtually’,” a spokesman said as quoted by Goal.com.

Danish side Aarhus resorted to the option during their Superliga clash against Randers. Fans were shown through screens that were placed around the stadium and their shouts and cheers were broadcast through the PA system.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government in the last week of May gave the Premier League the approval to resume the 2019-20 season on June 17 but asserted that all the health guidelines and social distancing measures be strongly adhered to.

The government, in fact, gave a green light to all forms of sports to restart from June 1 as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) published the ‘Stage Three’ guidance.

The revised list of fixtures were released earlier this week that will see Aston Villa and Sheffield United taking on each other in the first Premier League match after the COVID-19 lockdown on June 17. Later in the day, Manchester City and Arsenal will also face each other.