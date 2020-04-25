The English Premier League are reportedly eyeing a resumption of the 2019-20 season on June 8 and the games are likely to be played behind the closed doors.

According to The Times, the football chiefs and officials of other sport governing bodies are in touch with the British government to decide when they can stage the sporting fixtures which are currently on hold due to the situation caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, a BBC report had earlier stated that the clubs were likely to put June 30 as the deadline to decide if the 2019-20 season would continue or be scrapped amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought all forms of professional football into a standstill in the United Kingdom and in most parts of Europe.

The clubs were reportedly mulling such a decision because June 30 marks the end and beginning of several player contracts and sponsorship deals.

For example, players like Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will have their contracts end on June 30. Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool, Watford and Newcastle United are due to change their official kit manufacturers from the day.

Meanwhile, the Premier League extended the suspension of the current season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.” the Premier League had said in an official statement.

The earlier suspension was dated till April 30 and the officials were hoping to resume the season by the first week of May. But with the United Kingdom under a three-week lockdown, it looked highly unlikely.