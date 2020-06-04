The English Premier League clubs are all set to have their most thorough meeting till date on Thursday to discuss what should they adapt if the season suffers a premature ending.

According to a BBC report, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters had said that the officials were looking at various possibilities in case the season had to be suspended due to a second wave of the coronavirus in England.

Should the relegation system be scrapped in such a scenario is likely to be a topic of discussion of the latest meeting. Though the clubs will discuss how to finalise the points table if the season is not finished, the relegation system is unlikely to be scrapped.

However, some clubs are known to have expressed their desire to discard the relegation system for this season, and to make it a reality 14 clubs will have to vote in favour of it. However, the Football Association (FA) will oppose the idea. And as the governing body, it contains a ‘golden share’ in any vote.

The clubs will also confirm the fixture lists of the rebooted season apart from announcing the kick-off times and broadcast plans. Matchday operations and return-to-play protocols will also be presented, while the clubs may also agree to the Premier League’s direction of allowing maximum of 300 people inside the venue during a match.

The Premier League bosses, meanwhile, are desperate to complete the season by the end of July to avoid complications with the broadcasters. Unable to stage all the matches may see the league pay increased rebate to the broadcasting partners.

The United Kingdom government last week gave the Premier League the approval to resume the 2019-20 season on June 17 but asserted that all the health guidelines and social distancing measures be strongly adhered to.

The government, in fact, gave a green light to all forms of sports to restart from June 1 as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) published the ‘Stage Three’ guidance.

In the ‘Stage Two’ guidance the athletes were allowed to resume “close-contact” and “competitive” group training with fellow athletes or teammates.