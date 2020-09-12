The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has defended its stance on anti-racism movement after former West Indies pacer Michael Holding criticised the England, Pakistan and Australia cricketers for not taking a knee in their recent and ongoing limited-overs series.

“Our response to the Black Lives Matter debate has been to view the issue alongside the whole inclusion and diversity space, to ensure that long-term and sustainable change happens for all communities who are not treated equally,” the ECB issued a statement responding to Holding’s comments.

“Our refreshed inclusion and diversity strategy, published at the start of the West Indies series, commits to several comprehensive initiatives that focus on eliminating discrimination from all areas of cricket.

“England’s men’s and women’s players all remain committed to using their reach and influence to keep promoting inclusion and diversity in perpetuity, for the betterment of cricket and sport. We understand the importance of symbolism, and its power to keep an issue high on the agenda. Our goal is to ensure we deliver both reach and change.

Meanwhile, Holding had lashed out at the ECB, saying that after the series against the West Indies the board did not ask the players to continue with the practice of taking a knee before a match. “Now that the West Indies team has gone home, that doesn’t mean that you still shouldn’t be respecting the message and what it stands for,” Holding told Sky Sports.

“Yes, (racism) is more acute in the United States than in most other places but people around the entire world took on the mantle of spreading the word and getting this message out that it is time for equality and time for equal justice.

“It was no longer just a black versus white thing…so for Pakistan and England not to then take that signal…neither team did it and the ECB came out with a pretty lame statement, as far as I am concerned,” he added.

Informing that his team would not take a knee, Australia captain Aaron Finch had earlier said that “education is more important than the protest”.

“(Finch) is saying that he’s glad he is part of a sport where no one is barred from playing, irrespective of your race, your gender, your ethnicity, your religion,” Holding said disagreeing with Finch.

“Well, I don’t know any sport where anyone is barred from playing because of anything at all. So that’s a pretty lame statement.

“I’m not here to try to force people to do what they do not want to do. If you think you do not need to sympathise with and recognise the movement, just say that. Don’t come up with lame excuses,” he added.