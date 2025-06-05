England recall Overton in 14-member squad for first Test vs India

All-rounder Jamie Overton earned a long-awaited recall to the England squad to face India in the first Test. He returns to the Test set-up for the first time since making his only appearance against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022.

The Surrey all-rounder has been included in the squad despite suffering a broken right little finger during the ODI against the West Indies on May 29. He remains under constant assessment by the England medical team.

Advertisement

Brydon Carse, however, has recovered from the toe injury that ruled him out of the Champions Trophy after the opening match. England will also have the experience of Chris Woakes back, who too wasn’t a part of the one-off Test.

Advertisement

England will field a significantly altered team compared to the last time they faced India in early 2024. James Anderson has since retired, while Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson are the other notable absentees from the squad.

Ben Stokes, who returned from a hamstring injury in that Zimbabwe Test, will lead England against India in a five-match series that marks the start of both teams’ campaigns in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

England squad for first Test against India:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes