England defender Kyle Walker joins AC Milan on loan

England’s right-back Kyle Walker has completed his loan move from Premier League side Manchester City to AC Milan, the Italian Serie A giant has announced.

“The 2023 Champions League-winning defender is a new AC Milan player. AC Milan are pleased to announce the loan of Kyle Andrew Walker from Manchester City FC, with an option to buy. Kyle was born on May 28, 1990, in Sheffield, England,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

The 34-year-old started his career at Sheffield United and then joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, making his Premier League debut in March 2010. In 2017, he moved to Manchester City, where he has played 319 matches and won 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy in 2023. Walker debuted for England in November 2011 and has been capped 93 times.

It’s reported that his loan deal is free, but the Rossoneri will pay five million euros should it make the transfer permanent at the end of the season. Walker will wear the No. 32 jersey, which was donned by David Beckham during his two loan spells at San Siro.

According to Italian media outlets, Walker will not be included in Milan’s squad against Parma on Sunday, but the veteran is expected to make his Serie A debut in the Milan derby in early February.

Walker wrote a farewell post to Manchester City fans on Instagram after the transfer was confirmed. “Manchester City … where do I start?” Walker wrote. “Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child.

“To play alongside so many talented players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at the Etihad. A huge thank you to so many people, the coaching staff, the kit men and all the backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes. You make every day enjoyable and provide the platform for us to perform at our best,” he wrote in his post.