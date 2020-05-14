England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said the cricketers will have the option to not play after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) started working on plans to resume cricket following the suspension of the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buttler lauded the ECB for maintaining transparency with the cricketers. He further praised the governing body for understanding their concerns and giving them the option to not play immediately after the sport returns as he believed safety is paramount.

“I think that’s been made clear from Ash and Gurj and Nick Pierce, who have all been great at communicating with us, that the safety of the players is going to be paramount to any cricket being played and if you don’t feel comfortable then that is your own decision,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Buttler as saying.

“I think it’d be very fair to say that if someone had reservations about playing, or didn’t feel comfortable for certain reasons, be that affecting their family or however that looks, I think in these times that wouldn’t be held against you,” he added.

The 2019 World Cup hero also compared the situation with incidents of players opting out from a particular tour or series citing security concerns. In 2016-27, England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales had declined to travel Bangladesh on that ground.

“In similar situations, like going to Bangladesh, you talk it over with your family a for you. I’m sure no player would be under pressure to do something they didn’t want to do,” Buttler said.

“I know that’s been made clear to England players – if you feel uncomfortable about anything you can speak to the doctors, speak to Ash, and you’re not being forced into anything you don’t want to do. So, ultimately, it’ll come down to you as a player and of course they’ll be having those discussions about what it looks like to them as a side,” he added.