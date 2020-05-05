England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) might lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire cricketing season is cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The same has been confirmed in a statement by ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

The estimated loss amount takes into consideration the international as well as the domestic cricket action. Earlier, the ECB had suspended the County season until July, with 9 rounds abandoned.

“We anticipate that with no cricket this year – as a worst-case scenario for our planning purposes – that could be as bad as £380million. That would be the loss of 800 days of cricket across all our professional clubs and the ECB as well,” Harisson was quoted as saying by the cricketer.com.

“If you take all of that revenue and put it at risk, that is the worst-case scenario for us this year. Unquestionably, for cricket it is the most significant financial challenge we’ve ever faced. Our ability to mitigate the potential financial impact does require us to try, where it’s safe to do so and with government support, fill that hole. We are staring at a £100million-plus loss this year, whatever happens,” he added.

Notably, the ECB has already created a 61 million pound rescue package for the 18 sides which feature in County cricket. The Board has also been at the forefront of offering grants and loans to recreational clubs severely affected by the pandemic.

“Cashflow is a very significant issue which we’ve tried to address as quickly as possible through the stimulus package we’ve put into the professional game,” Harrison said.

“We came into 2020 in the best financial state that county cricket had been in for several decades, frankly, and this has thrown that into some uncertainty. We will continue to work with the counties to make sure we get through this.”

He went on to add the ‘The Hundred’, which has now been pushed back to 2021, was expected to make profits of approximately 11 million pounds.