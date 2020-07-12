England batsman Zack Crawley, who has been the highest scorer of his team in the second innings of the first Test against the West Indies, believed that if the hosts can set a target of above 200 and bowl well, they will have a good chance of winning the match at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

“It should be tight if we bowl well tomorrow and hopefully get a few more runs. If we can get above a 200-run lead that would be very nice and give us a great chance of winning the game,” Crawley was quoted as saying by Sky Sports after the end of fourth day’s play on Saturday.

“They bowled quite well but the pitch was offering a bit of up-and-down bounce, so we’ll work with that all day tomorrow and we’ve definitely got the bowlers to take 10 wickets on there.

“It’s definitely two-paced and with the new ball it started to bounce a bit more. With the old ball kept low rather than bounce but the new ball started to bounce and take the gloves which we saw quite a bit. There was obviously a bit of nip there at times to get a couple of key wickets for the West Indies at the end. Mainly bounce with the new ball,” he added.

The 22-year-old Crawley played a pivotal role in England’s efforts in the second innings. He had partnered his captain Ben Stokes to steady the English ship and guide the team to a decent total.

They seemed dedicated to their cause and kept the hosts on top for much of the first half of the third session with a 98-run partnership for the.

But a collective effort from Shanon Gabriel and Joseph Alzarri, with assistance from their skipper Jason Holder, saw the Windies taking five wickets in remaining parts of the last session.

The day’s play ended with England scoring 284/8 and gaining a lead of 170 runs. Crawley played a disciplined knock of 76 off 127 balls, while Stokes made 46 off 79.