West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite scored a half-century in the first session as West Indies edged towards the England’s first innings total on the third day of the first #raisethebat Test at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

The Windies side managed to put on 159/3 trailing England by just 45 runs with as many as 7 wickets in hand at lunch on Day 3. This means that they resumed the second session trailing by just 45 runs.

Resuming from their overnight score of 57/1, Brathwaite and Shai Hope played steadily and sensibly to build a partnership for the team and took the score past the 100 run mark.

However, the 59-run stand was broken by spinner Dominic Bess as he got the wicket if Hope for 16 by tempting him to play the drive. On the other hand, Brathwaite kept his composure and brought up his half-century in the 37th over.

Brathwaite along with Shamarh Brooks kept on scoring invaluable runs until Brathwaite was dismissed by Stokes for 65 runs. Although the Windies opener had hit for three boundaries in that over, it was the England skipper who had the last laught as he dismissed the batsman on the final delivery.

Brooks and Roston Chase ensured that West Indies do not lose any more wickets until lunch.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 159/3 ( Brathwaite: 65, Campbell: 28, Stokes: 1/20) ; England 204 all-out (Stokes 43, Buttler 35, Holder 6/42)