End of an era: Cricketing world pays tribute to Virat Kohli’s glorious test career

Moments after Virat Kohli brought the cricketing world to a standstill by announcing his retirement from Test cricket—drawing the curtain on a glittering 14-year career that saw him feature in 123 matches and amass 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties—tributes poured in from across the cricketing fraternity.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Kohli’s idol, Sachin Tendulkar, led the flood of emotional reactions on social media.

“As you retire from Tests, I’m reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heart-warming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes,” Tendulkar wrote.

He added, “Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. What an incredible Test career you have had! You’ve given Indian cricket much more than just runs—you’ve given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. Congratulations on a very special Test career.”

Gambhir, who has known Kohli since their domestic cricket days in Delhi, wrote simply yet affectionately: “A man with lion’s passion! Will miss you, cheeks.”

Even the top brass of world cricket acknowledged the void Kohli’s retirement leaves behind. ICC Chair Jay Shah said,

“Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at Lord’s said it all—you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride.”

Kohli’s announcement comes shortly after skipper Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket earlier in the week. The duo follows off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December—signalling a significant transition for Indian Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed Kohli’s career, saying, “Thank you, Virat Kohli! An era ends in Test cricket, but the legacy will continue FOREVER! @imVkohli, the former Team India captain, retires from Tests. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!”

His IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, posted a broken-hearted emoji alongside: “Thank you, Virat. #269 — Test cricket will never be the same again!”

Former teammate Suresh Raina said, “Your passion and leadership in Test cricket have inspired millions, brother! Love and respect, bro @imVkohli. Sad to see you step away, but your legacy will live on.”

India’s next generation stars, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, also penned heartfelt tributes. Jaiswal wrote: “Pajji, I grew up watching you and Rohit bhai play. From the moment I saw both of you in that Indian jersey, I dreamed of doing the same. You’ve inspired not just me, but an entire generation. Sharing the pitch with you was more than a privilege—it’s a memory I’ll carry forever.”

Pant echoed the sentiment: “The intensity, the passion, the fight—you gave it your all, every single time! All the best for what’s ahead, @imVkohli bhai.” Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh said,

“Virat, we’ve shared that era… faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special—not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration. Good luck going forward. #ViratKohli #TestCricket”

Bowling legend Jhulan Goswami summed it up: “There was something about @imVkohli in whites. It wasn’t just skill. It was intent. He didn’t want to survive. He wanted to dominate. And in the process, he gave us 14 years of unforgettable memories.”

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who made his Test debut under Kohli’s captaincy in Cape Town (2018), shared, “From making my debut under your captaincy to reaching new heights together, your passion and energy will be missed. But the legacy you leave behind remains unmatched.”

Kohli’s leadership saw India secure its first-ever away Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in 2018–19. Then-head coach Ravi Shastri hailed him as a “modern-day giant”: “Can’t believe you’re done. You were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket. Thank you for the lasting memories. Go well, champ. God bless.”

Kohli’s close friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers wrote: “Congrats to my biscotti @imVkohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend!”

Military Honour

In an unusual but telling mark of his nationwide impact, Indian Army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, referenced Kohli during a press address.

“I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from Test cricket; he is one of my favourites… There’s a proverb from the 1970s Ashes—‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must.’ That’s the level of impact Kohli had—if you crossed every challenge, he’d be the one waiting.”

Legacy in Numbers

Kohli’s final Test assignment—a tour of Australia—was modest, yielding just one century. Yet he finishes with 7 double hundreds in Tests, the most by an Indian, surpassing legends like Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6), and Rahul Dravid (5).

Though he ended his career just shy of the 10,000-run mark—once considered inevitable—Kohli exists as a colossus of the longest format. His name will forever be etched in the annals of cricket history, not just for the runs, but for redefining what it means to wear the whites for India.