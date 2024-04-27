Emmaculate aims to erase the course record at TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Some of the World ‘s best long distance runners will be seen in action at the 16th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, to be held here on Sunday .

The event boasts a total prize pool of USD 210,000, with winners in both the men’s and women’s categories earning USD 26,000 each.

Additionally, a course record bonus of USD 8,000 adds to the allure of the competition.

The world’s second-fastest woman runner in 10K, Emmaculate Anyango Achol from Kenya, is ready to take on the Bengaluru roads and run faster than the course record.

Talking to the media Achol said “Maybe I can break the event record, but I aim to give my best on the day. If we break a record, we should thank God. If we don’t, I will still appreciate the opportunity to race here,”

“It would be a challenge if the weather on Sunday is a bit hotter. But you will run and compete in different places, whether hot or cold. You can not say I will not run, so I’m flexible regarding the weather”.

Achol finished behind her teammate Agnes Ngetich in Valencia earlier this year, where Agnes set a world-best 28:46 for 10K, and Achol registered the second-best time ever in 28:57. ”

Lilian Rengeruk Kasait, who was third in Valencia, is expected to bring some challenge to Achol here. “The Sunday’s race is significant for me, especially as a part of the build-up and preparation for Paris (Olympics). We also have the Olympic Trials coming up in Kenya in June. So this race is important”,

Ethiopians Lemlem Hailu, the World indoor champion in 3000m, and this year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon champion Aberash Minsewo are the two other runners to watch for Sunday’s race.

Fast timings are expected in the men’s race, as a leading pack of Kenyan runners has already arrived in the city to claim their share of the USD 210,000 prize pot.

Peter Mwaniki Aila (29), the nineteenth runner to crack the 27-minute barrier in 10K, along with 2019 African junior champions Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo and Bravin Kiprop, will keep Sunday’s race interesting.

“The heat doesn’t make that much of a difference. I practiced in the cold early in the morning. I also practice under the hot sun in the afternoon. I would certainly break the course record, although I am not making any promises”, Kiptoo said, sporting a smile.

“We are good friends and come from the same country. But on Race Day, competition supersedes friendship,” Peter added.