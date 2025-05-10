Embarrassed PCB halts PSL indefinitely

In a massive embarrassment for Pakistan and its national cricket board – PCB, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) had to be postponed indefinitely less than 24 hours after it announced that the remainder of the tournament will be played in the UAE.

According to multiple sources, the UAE has rejected the PCB’s offer to host the PSL games in Dubai. As a face-saver, the PCB later issued a statement citing the “worsening of the situation” at the Pakistan-India border as the reason, saying the board had acted on advice from Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The board said it had “sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home” and that was considered when making the decision.

The postponement came hours after the IPL was temporarily suspended owing to the tensions between the two countries.

According to reports, Pakistani players, who already hold UAE visas, were ready to leave for UAE on Friday night, while the visas for the remaining players and staff were to be applied for over the weekend. That, however, has now changed and the teams have started disbanding.

The decision to move the tournament to the UAE was taken after an emergency meeting between PCB officials, PSL franchises and foreign players at Islamabad on Thursday. The players were happy with the matches being played in the UAE.

“The PCB recognises the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organisers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause…” a PCB statement said.

The PCB is presently mum on when they plan to finish the league now.