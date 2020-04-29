Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has extended her Women’s Big Bash League (BBL) stint with the Sydney Sixers for two more seasons. The same has been confirmed in a statement released by the club on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old had moved to Victoria to play 50 Overs cricket last year which led many to believe that they might be interested in drafting her in their squad as well since her Sixers contract ended in 2019. However, Perry has now put all sorts of speculations to rest by re-signing the club’s contract till the seventh edition of Big Bash League.

✍️SIGNING NEWS! We’re delighted to announce our @WBBL captain @EllysePerry has re-signed with the club for 2 more seasons! Details here > https://t.co/dPQcrkIdMw#smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/pjo1o3frIU — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) April 29, 2020

Perry would continue to lead the Sixers for the next couple of seasons.

“I think it would have been very hard for me to leave a club that has been incredibly supportive of me,” Perry told AAP. (via Cricbuzz)

“There are some tremendous ties there with being there from the start. I’m really close with (coach) Ben Sawyer and I owe him a lot in terms of my development,” she added.

Meanwhile, almost all sporting action around the world has been postponed for now owing to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.