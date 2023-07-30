Football rivalries have always been in high demand and action for football fans all around the world. People have gathered a huge fan base for their respective football clubs for many decades, or we can even say the top club’s rivalry has been gathering its crowd for centuries! Some of the top clubs’ arch rivalries for which one waits are; Manchester United vs Manchester City (Manchester Derby), Inter Milan vs AC Milan (Milan Derby), and many more.

Speaking about arch rivalries, how can one forget about the clash of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, also called El Clasico, which has been marked as one of the oldest rivalries in world football and has now been competing against each other for over a century. Whether it’s a pre-season or a league match, the brutality and the competitiveness between both the teams against each other on the field has kept increasing since ages.

Such was an El Clasico, which was scheduled yesterday in the USA as a pre-season match. Pre-season matches are the practice matches that are held between various renowned football clubs before the inauguration of the new season, for a better start.

The Spanish giants’ match began positively and gained momentum as it progressed, captivating the audience from the third minute when Barcelona’s newly recalled midfielder, Oriol Romeu, impressively volleyed towards the goal but unfortunately hit the top bar. The match featured various ticks and shots that amazed the crowd.

In the 15th minute, Barcelona’s right-winger, Ousmane Dembele, scored an amazing shot adjacent to the goalkeeper, leading to the team’s first goal. The match was fought thoroughly by both sides, highlighting Real Madrid’s weaknesses and finishing problems that were previously shown against Manchester United.

Real’s star forward player, Vinicius Jr., missed an open penalty, and later, due to Barcelona’s strong defence, the team could only hit their shots on the pole. In the second half of the game, Real Madrid held control of the ball but failed to score due to Barcelona’s strong defence.

Real Madrid’s winger, Rodrygo, attempted to score through a ten-metre long free kick, which went into the net, but an amazing dive from Barcelona’s captain and goalkeeper, Marc ter Stegen, disallowed it. However, in the last ten minutes, Barcelona picked up their pace and scored another goal by their newly appointed boy of Barcelona’s academy called La Masia, Fermin Lopez. He scored his debut goal for the team against a memorable contender.

In the additional minutes of the game, Ferran Torres scored an open goal by surpassing the goalkeeper and picking up his speed. The match resulted in a final score of 3-0 in favour of Barcelona, leading them to their first win in the pre-season against Real Madrid.