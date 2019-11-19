Even after facing a lot of criticism from veterans of the game including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel regarding his performance and work ethic, Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has chosen to emphasise on the fact that he is in a good shape.

His relatively silent start to the ongoing season only added to the heap of criticisms he was already facing. While Wenger labelled him as “too heavy”, John Obi Mikel called him “the laziest player I have played with”.

In a recent interaction with Sky Sports Network, the Belgium International himself emphasised that he is fully fit.

“For the last month I’ve been in good condition with no injuries,” he told Sky Sports as quoted by multiple sources.

“I’m in good shape. When I’m on the pitch I will always try to do my best, with Real Madrid or Belgium. I just want to keep this momentum,” he added.

After Real Madrid completed the high profile transfer of Eden Hazard, it was expected that he will make a significant impact in the season. However, this season he has been far from his best as he has only scored one goal and provided four assists for Real Madrid in 11 matches this season.