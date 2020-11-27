East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby: Dream11 Prediction Tips For ISL Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

On what will be a historic occasion, the traditional Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will lock horns with each other in their first Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

After their merger with ATK FC, Mohun Bagan played their first ISL match against Kerala Blasters in this season’s ISL opener on November 20.

For SC East Bengal, it will be a new dawn when they take to the field for their first ISL match after successfully overcoming a long-lasting existential crisis.

Known to be one of the fiercest football rivalries in the globe, Friday’s Kolkata derby will be played at the grandest stage possible. The ISL has been marked as the top-flight competition of Indian football and it certainly holds an edge over the I-League or the now-defunct National Football League owing to its commerical and financial superiority.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan will be the favourites after the win against Kerala Blasters and more so due to their experience in the franchise-based tournament.

With superstar striker Roy Krishna seeing the net already and Sandhesh Jhingan leading a defensive unit that seemed comfortable against Kerala’s continuous threats, the Green and Maroon brigade will look to extend their winning run.

For SC East Bengal, though, their unknown characteristics can prove to be advantageous as they will have the ability to take their opponents by surprise. Leading up to the ISL, the Red and Gold brigade did not leave a stone unturned and built a team that’s looking a title-challenger on paper.

From veteran English Premier League footballers like Daniel Fox and Anthony Pilkington to senior Indian players like Jeje Lalpekhlua and Mohammed Rafique, East Bengal seem to be a force to reckon with.

However, more than the team, it was the announcement of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as East Bengal coach that shocked many. He is by far the most high-profile football character to take part in ISL, after former FC Goa coach Zico and ex-Delhi Dynamos player Alessandro Del Piero.

ISL: SCEB vs ATKMB Kolkata Derby Dream11 Prediction Tips

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Daniel Fox, Pritam Kotal, Samad Mallick

Midfielders: Mohammed Rafique, Anthony Pilkington, Pranoy Halder, Javi Hernandez

Striker: Roy Krishna, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Arindam Bhattacharyya, Sandesh Jhingan, Daniel Fox, Pritam Kotal, Samad Mallick, Mohammed Rafique, Anthony Pilkington, Pranoy Halder, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Jeje Lalpekhlua

ISL: SCEB vs ATKMB Kolkata Derby Squads

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Samad Mallick; Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; Jeje Lalpekhlua.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna and David Williams