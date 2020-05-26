Australia speedster Pat Cummins stated that the players taking part in the Indian Premier League over the years has learnt a lot. Giving his own example, he said that working with legends like Rahul Dravid and Wasim Akram helped him fast-tracking his growth.

“(In previous IPL stints) I was in a position where I was bowling the last couple of overs in a situation where it could either win or lose the match and that’s just a huge experience, it just really fast-tracked me,” cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

“Rahul Dravid was my coach, I have played with Jacques Kallis, Wasim Akram was a bowling coach at Kolkata. You get to spend some time with amazing cricketers and get different insights and at the same time be put in some high-pressure and get different insights and at the same time be put in some high-pressure weeks.

“Each time I’ve played, I’ve felt like I’ve learnt a lot in those six or seven weeks,” he added.

Cummins, the number one Test bowler in the world, became the most expensive foreign cricketer in the history of IPL after Kolkata Knight Riders brought him at a whopping price of INR 15.5 crore.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

However, several media reports including one by the news agency IANS suggested that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup – scheduled to take place at the same time – would be postponed.

Cummins’ national teammate, Mitchell Starc, on the other hand said that he would not have any problem if cricketers from his country decide to play the IPL and skip the early stages of their domestic season.

Like in India, Australia’s domestic season begins in October-November and there is a fear that the cricketers might decide to not play the opening matches to take part in IPL if the tournament is scheduled during that time.